Barca confirm extent of Messi knee injury

MADRID. KAZINFORM - FC Barcelona have confirmed Saturday that Leo Messi will be out of action for between 7 to 8 weeks after damaging ligaments in his left knee early in his side's 2-1 win at home to Las Palmas.

The Argentinean suffered a knock on his left knee in the fourth minute of the game and although he attempted to carry on after treatment he had to leave the pitch in the eighth minute to be replaced by young forward Munir. He immediately underwent tests and shortly after the final whistle confirmed that Messi has suffered a torn internal collateral ligament, which will sideline him for around two months.

That means he will miss BBVA Primera Liga games against Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, Eibar, Getafe and Villarreal and will be a major doubt for the first 'Clasico' of the season when Barca visit Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on November 21st.

He will also miss three Champions League group games, but should have recovered in time for the World Club Championship in December.

Messi's loss comes less than two weeks after Rafinha was ruled out for the entire season after breaking his cruciate knee ligament and two days after FIFA ruled out Barca's request to include Arda Turan in their squad to cover for his loss.

"I am sad whenever any player gets injured and even more so if it's Messi because of his importance in the team," said Barca coach, Luis Enrique after the game.

"There is always someone injured in any team and the most important thing is the team. We are a team and we have to work together to get out of this together," he commented.

