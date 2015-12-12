Barca look for win before flying to Japan for World Club Championship

MADRID. KAZINFORM - FC Barcelona will be without one member of their fearsome attacking trident when play their last game before flying to Japan to play in the World Cup Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Barca take on high-flying Deportivo la Coruna in the Camp Nou stadium without Brazilian striker Neymar. The top scorer in the league is out of action with a groin strain he picked up ahead of their Champions League tie away to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday and it will be touch and go whether or not he recovers in time to play in Japan. Leo Messi and Luis Suarez will both start and the main question is who will replace Neymar: Barca coach Luis Enrique has several alternatives, including young strikers Sandro Ramirez and Munir, who both performed well in their recent Kings Cup win at home to Villanovense, or Andres Iniesta, who can play in a more forward role. Iniesta's inclusion looks a good bet given that Sergi Roberto, who had been in outstanding form before picking up a minor muscle injury a fortnight ago, is back to full fitness and should return to provide his energy to the middle of the park. If Luis Enrique decides Roberto can partner Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic, then it makes sense to push Iniesta forward. Elsewhere Claudio Bravo will return in goal despite Ter Stegen's excellent performance in the Champions League, while Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano will also return in central defense. The Barca back line will have to be wary of Deportivo striker Lucas Perez who has been in excellent form this season and has scored 10 goals in 14 league matches for a visiting side which is currently sixth in the table. Barca want to get back to winning ways in their last league game before Christmas and three points would reopen for 24 hours at least a comfortable lead at the top of the table and put pressure on both Atletico and Real Madrid who don't play their matches until Sunday. Source: Xinhua