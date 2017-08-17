Barcelona incident: MFA checks up if there are Kazakhstanis among victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs is checking if there are any nationals of Kazakhstan among the victims after a truck rammed into pedestrians in Barcelona, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"About an hour ago, a truck crashed into a crowd of people in the center of Barcelona. Many people are injured. The Kazakh diplomats in Spain are now checking up if there are any nationals of Kazakhstan among them," Head of the MFA press service Anuar Zhainakov said.

According to the Catalan police, the incident occurred in the central area of the city, down the Ramblas Boulevard. The police of Barcelona considers it as a terror attack, AFP reports.

Reportedly, at least three people have been killed, dozens have been injured, according to TASS .