ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys' goalie Jan Laco had his save ranked among the top 10 best saves of the last week in the KHL.

Jan Laco had a goose egg in a match against Finnish Jokerit that Barys won with the final score 2:0. J. Laco also had a lot of work to do during the match, and thus one of his saves made the cut to the top ten saves of the league.