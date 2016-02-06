Barys&#39;s return to playoff zone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC won in Riga against local Dinamo HC within the regular season of the KHL yesterday, Sports.kz informs.

The final score of the game was 3:2 in favour of Barys.

This victory allowed the team from Astana led by Andrei Nazarov to move up to the eighth place in the Eastern Conference in the KHL. Barys have 83 points after 58 games, and Nizhnekamsk's Neftekhimik team has the same amount of points after as many games as Barys played but it occupies the ninth place due to worse winning percentage.

Avtomobilist team from Yekaterinburg however occupying the seventh place has already an 8-point lead over Barys.

On February 16, Barys will play a crucial game against Ak Bars in Kazan.