Barys Astana beat Vityaz in KHL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the Russian city of Podolsk, HC Barys won an away match against local HC Vityaz within the Kontinental Hockey League, SPORTINFORM reports.

The visitors took the first lead in the second minute of the match Patrice Cormier scored the goal. However, Alexei Makeyev of Vityaz tied it up with a shot delivered at point-blank range in the same first frame.

In the middle frame, Matt Frattin and Alikhan Assetov of Barys scored two goals.

In the final frame, Gennady Stolyarov of the host team scored a powerplay goal. 20 seconds before the end of regulation, Vojtech Mozik of Vityaz tied it, making an extra period possible.

There was no goal during that period. Nevertheless, Barys was more accurate in the penalty shootout.

Vityaz - Barys 3-4