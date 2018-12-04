Barys Astana breaks Metallurg Mg’s winning streak at home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys won a home match vs. Metallurg Magnitogorsk as part of the Kontinental Hockey League, SPORTINFORM reports.

Before going to Astana, Metallurg Magnitogorsk team was on a four-game winning streak. Moreover, Barys broke the five-home-match skid.



Barys Astana vs. Metallurg Mg 3-2 (0-0, 2-0, 1-2)

Goals:

1-0 - Pavel Akolzin - 22:06

2-0 - Matt Frattin - 39:38 ГМ

3-0 - Nikita Mikhailis - 43:17

3-1 - Roman Lyubimov - 48:00

3-2 - Iiro Pakarinen - 58:18

Astana will host the next match against Traktor Chelyabinsk on December 6.