Barys Astana keep topping Eastern Conference of KHL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Hockey Club continue leading the standings of the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) tournament, according to Sports.kz.

Ak Bars Kazan failed to gain any points and remained at the second place after an away game against HC Dinamo Minsk as it ended with the host team's victory (4-1).

Therefore, gaining 57 points after 31 games, Barys top the Eastern Conference. Ak Bars lack one point to reach the Kazakh club's result.