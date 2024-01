Barys Astana loses to Metallurg Mg in KHL game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Hockey Club lost to Metallurg Magnitogorsk Magnitogorsk 3-4 in a home game of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to sport.inform.kz.

Goals:



1-0 - 00:50 Vey. Even-strength goal

1-1 - 06:44 Kazionov. Even-strength goal

1-2 - 16:45 Kokarev. Even-strength goal

1-3 - 30:15 Kaletnik. Even-strength goal

1-4 - 30:53 Kazionov. Even-strength goal

2-4 - 50:05 Likhotnikov. Even-strength goal

3-4 - 50:37 Zhailauov. Even-strength goal