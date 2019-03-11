Barys Astana makes it into second round of Gagarin Cup
Previously, the teams secured three home wins each, and the score in the series was equal, 3-3, until the final match.
The first two periods resulted in a combative draw, 2-2. In the third frame, defender Darren Dietz gave a lead to Barys.
Barys Astana - Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 3-2 (1-1, 1-1, 1-0)
1-0 - Darren Dietz (Valery Orekhov, Patrice Cormier) - 00:54
1-1 - Anton Volchenkov (Artyom Alyayev, Vladimir Galuzin) - 16:40
2-1 - Matt Frattin - 32:16
2-2 - Dmitri Semin (Mikhail Varnakov) - 36:36
3-2 - Darren Dietz (Dmitry Shevchenko) - 51:55
Goalies: Henrik Karlsson - Barry Brust
The score in the series: 4-3 (4-1, 5-4 overtime, 1-3, 4-5 overtime, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2)
Thus, HC Barys won the series by a score of 4-3, and for the third time in the hockey club's history reached the second round of the Gagarin Cup. Previously, the Kazakh club managed to do this in the 2013/14 and 2016/17 seasons. In the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, Barys Astana will face Avangard Omsk.