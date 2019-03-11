Barys Astana makes it into second round of Gagarin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana, Barys Hockey Club has won the seventh match of the series vs. Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, Kazinform has learned from SPORTINFORM.

Previously, the teams secured three home wins each, and the score in the series was equal, 3-3, until the final match.

The first two periods resulted in a combative draw, 2-2. In the third frame, defender Darren Dietz gave a lead to Barys.

Barys Astana - Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 3-2 (1-1, 1-1, 1-0)



1-0 - Darren Dietz (Valery Orekhov, Patrice Cormier) - 00:54

1-1 - Anton Volchenkov (Artyom Alyayev, Vladimir Galuzin) - 16:40

2-1 - Matt Frattin - 32:16

2-2 - Dmitri Semin (Mikhail Varnakov) - 36:36

3-2 - Darren Dietz (Dmitry Shevchenko) - 51:55



Goalies: Henrik Karlsson - Barry Brust



The score in the series: 4-3 (4-1, 5-4 overtime, 1-3, 4-5 overtime, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2)



Thus, HC Barys won the series by a score of 4-3, and for the third time in the hockey club's history reached the second round of the Gagarin Cup. Previously, the Kazakh club managed to do this in the 2013/14 and 2016/17 seasons. In the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, Barys Astana will face Avangard Omsk.