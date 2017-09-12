Barys Astana's forward Linden Vey can get Kazakh citizenship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Linden Vey, a forward of Barys Hockey Club, has told R-Sport about his decision to become naturalized in Kazakhstan, according to Sports.kz .

Canada's Vey signed a one-season contract with Barys in July this year. The club includes such naturalized Canadian players as Nigel Dawes, Kevin Dallman, and Martin St. Pierre. Vey has scored 13 points (2 goals and 11 assists) in 8 matches. Moreover, he ranks second among the top scorers and is the assist leader of the KHL season.

"It is only my first season in Barys, I do not need to hurry. I have to wait, especially that it is not me alone to take such a decision [to play for the Kazakh national team], but the Federation as well. I agree this would be great. However, it would be correct to make the decision no sooner than the season ends. It is necessary first to see what my first year holds," Vey says.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in February in Pyeongchang County, South Korea, without the participation of the NHL players.

"I do not know what my chances to play for the national team of Canada at the Olympics are. I was invited to the national team for two tournaments in August, but I refused because I wanted to focus on Barys, I did not want to miss the matches," Vey emphasized.