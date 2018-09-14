Barys Astana secures second win in KHL season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys Hockey Club has defeated Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in a home match of the Kontinental Hockey League, SPORTINFORM reports.

The visitors scored the first goal (Dmitry Markovin).



When the middle frame started, Patrice Cormier of the host team tied it up on the power play.



At the start of the final frame, Matt Frattin of Barys Astana was also accurate in scoring. At the last minute, Barys players scored twice by hitting the empty net (Brandon Bochenski and André Petersson). As a result, Barys won 4-1.



It should be mentioned that this has been the second victory for the Astana team in five matches.

On September 16, Barys will face Ak Bars Kazan at home.



Photo courtesy of hcbarys.kz