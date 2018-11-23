  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Barys Astana to face Finland's Jokerit in KHL match

    08:25, 23 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys based in Astana will play today against Jokerit in an away match of the Kontinental Hockey League in Helsinki, Finland, Sports.kz reports.

    Qazsport TV Channel will air the game at 10:30 p.m. Astana time.

    The teams will face each other at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.

    It should be mentioned that having gained 41 points, Barys coached by Andrei Skabelka is fifth in the Eastern Conference. The team has secured 12 wins during regular time, 3 in overtime, and 2 in the shootout.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!