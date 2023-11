ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC beat Swiss Davos hockey club in a friendly match within preparation for the upcoming season.

The final score of the match is 5:3 (3:1, 1:1, 1:1). Cam Barker, Nikita Mikhailis, Nikita Ivanov, Maxim Semyonov and Roman Starchenko scored for Barys.

The teams will play on July 31 again.