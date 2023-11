ASTANA. KAZINFORM HC Barys at home beat Dinamo Riga 1:0.

Barys' defender Kevin Dallman scored the only goal of the match.

This victory puts Barys at the fifth place in KHL Eastern Conference with 87 points.

Kontinental Hockey League

Barys - Dinamo Riga 1: 0 (1:0, 0:0, 0:0)

Goals: 1: 0 - 12:06 Dallman (Daws, St. Pierre) power play.

Penalty: 4:20 (0:14, 4: 4, 0: 2)