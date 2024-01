ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a match of the Continental Hockey League in Podolsk, Astana Barys defeated Vityaz 5-1.

Goals:

1-0 - 13:45 Pankov (Petrakov, Denezhkin). Even strength

1-1 - 21:03 Daws (Frattin, Vey). Power play

1-2 - 39:57 Mikhailis (Pushkarev, Semyonov). In equality

1-3 - 42:38 Dietz (Dallman, Vey). Power play

1-4 - 47:21 Vey (Daws ). Power play

1-5 - 50:40 Daws (Vey, Frattin). Even strength