Barys came out of Traktor battle on top

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Barys HC had the last home game of the regular season against Traktor from Chelyabinsk today.

It was an interesting game in terms of the flow of the game. Barys scored three minutes into the game at the hands of Nigel Dawes. In the middle of the first period Roman Starchenko doubled the lead. Four minutes later Andrei Popov of Traktor made the score 2:1. And Roman Savchenko gave the two-goal lead back to Barys after scoring at the 19th minute of the period.

Thus, the first period gave the fans an opportunity to see four goals.

Then, in the second period, Anton Glinkin, Martin Ruzicka and Maxim Yakutsenya scored three goals over the span of one minute and made the score 4:3 in favour of Traktor.

Both teams continued to play hard in the second period but to no avail in terms of the goals.

The final frame of the game began in the same fashion but Barys applied more pressure understanding the importance of earning at least some points in the game. At the 51st minute of the period Dustin Boyd managed to even the score making it 4:4.

Both teams had some opportunities to score in the regulation, but opportunities did not translate to goals. The overtime was very entertaining because the two teams did not try to wait out, they tried to play offensive hockey just like hockey fans like.

Nevertheless, the fans had a full package in terms of hockey festivities at the last home game of their team in Astana. The teams had to determine which team was better in a shootout.

Mike Lundin scored for Barys in the shootout and Barys' goalie Pavel Poluektov was like the wall for Traktor player who were not able to find the net behind him.

Thus, Barys earned two points and Traktor took one point from Astana.



