Barys clash Salavat Yulaev at home today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today is the day for Barys HC because it begins its five-game home stand, which is believed to a success for Barys given the team's recent success at home.

Barys had a six-game winning streak prior to a loss to SKA in St. Petersburg on November 19. Moreover, the team is undefeated in its new arena. Thus, everybody expects Barys to continue their strong play at the new arena in Astana and extend the successful home streak.

Today, Barys HC plays against Salavat Yulaev HC from Ufa. The team from Ufa occupies the fifth place with 56 points after 33 games. Barys HC is 10 th in the standings with 46 points after 34 games.