Barys defeat Slovan in KHL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Barys won the home match against Bratislava Slovan 5-2, Sports.kz reports.

Kontinental Hockey League Barys - Slovan 5-2 (1-2, 2-0, 2-0)

Goals:

0-1 - 02:19 Ebert (Genoway). Even strength

1-1 - 02:59 Dawes (St. Pierre). Even strength

1-2 - 09:57 Stastny (Skalicky, Sherbatov). Even strength

2-2 - 26:39 Vey (Dietz). Power play

3-2 - 39:19 Starchenko (Southorn). Even strength

4-2 - 43:25 Dawes. Power play

5-2 - 43:42 Dawes (Vey). Power play