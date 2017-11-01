  • kz
    Barys defeat Slovan in KHL match

    22:38, 01 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Barys won the home match against Bratislava Slovan 5-2, Sports.kz reports.

    Kontinental Hockey League Barys - Slovan 5-2 (1-2, 2-0, 2-0)

    Goals:

    0-1 - 02:19 Ebert (Genoway). Even strength
    1-1 - 02:59 Dawes (St. Pierre). Even strength
    1-2 - 09:57 Stastny (Skalicky, Sherbatov). Even strength
    2-2 - 26:39 Vey (Dietz). Power play
    3-2 - 39:19 Starchenko (Southorn). Even strength
    4-2 - 43:25 Dawes. Power play
    5-2 - 43:42 Dawes (Vey). Power play

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
