ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys Hockey Club has lost to Khanty-Mansiysk Ugra 0:1 in a match within the Continental Hockey League, Sports.kz reports.

Pucks:

1:0 - 43:53 Volkov (Ivanov). Powerplay.

The next match will be hosted by Yekaterinburg September 20. Barys will play against host team Avtomobilist.