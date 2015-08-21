  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Barys defeated CSKA in warm-up game

    08:56, 21 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM HC Barys defeated CSKA 3:2 in a warm-up match prior to the KHL season start, sports.kz reports.Those who kicked the goals were Dmitry Grents, Talgat Zhailauov and Roman Starchenko. From the host team side the goals were kicked by Nikita Zaytsev and Geoff Platt representing the CSKA.

    CSKA-Barys 2:3 (0:1, 1:1, 1:1) Pucks 0:1 - 01:29 Grents. Even-strength goal 0:2 - 28:12 Zhailauov. Even-strength goal 1:2 - 30:35 Zaytsev. Power play 1:3 - 49:04 Starchenko. Even-strength goal 2:3 - 50:47 Plett (Lyubimov). Even-strength goal Goalkeepers: Galimov-Poluektov

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!