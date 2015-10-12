Barys defeats Admiral in KHL match, 5:3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hockey team "Barys" has defeated "Admiral" of Vladivostok p----------------------- the Kontinental Hockey League, according to sports.kz.

The game took place on October 12 in Astana within the Kontinental Hockey League. "Barys" - "Admiral" 5: 3 (1: 1, 2: 1, 2: 1) Goals: 1: 0 - 6:20 Landin (Daws, Bochenski). 1: 1 - 10:44 Zemchenok (Sayustov). 2: 1 - 30:25 Daws (Landin, Saint-Pierre Martin). 2: 2 - 33:09 Fissenko (Blum, Bartulis). 3: 2 - 39:02 Daws (Litvinenko, Laco). 3: 3 - 47:12 Bartulis (Fisenko, Voronin). 4: 3 - 51:22 Saint-Pierre (Ellerby, Talgat Zhailauov). 5: 3 - 59:29 Daws.