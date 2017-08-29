Barys defeats Severstal in KHL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Continental Hockey League match Astana Barys at home beat Severstal from Cherepovets 4-3, Sports.kz reports.

Barys - Severstal 4-3 (1-0, 2-2, 1-1)

Goals-

1-0 - 16:27 Dawes (Dallman). Even strength

1-1 - 24:12 Bumagin (Kagarlitsky).Even strength

2-1 - 24:34 Dietz (Frattin, Dawes). Power play

3-1 - 34:46 Zhailauov (Dietz, Dallman). Power play

3-2 - 38:26 Kagarlitsky (Bumagin, Kudako). Even strength

3-3 - 43:19 Rybin. Even strength

4-3 - 56:49 Dawes (Vey, Dallman). Even strength