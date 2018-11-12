Barys defeats Sibir in overtime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have secured the third victory in the Koninental Hockey League, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the fourth minute of the away match against HC Sibir Novosibirsk, Andre Petersson of Barys scored the first goal. In the middle frame, the Novosibirsk-based team tied it up on the power play (5 vs. 3 players).

As the teams scored no more goals in regulation, the game spilled into overtime, where Barys' hockey players were stronger than the host team (1-2 OT).

On November 14, HC Barys will face Amur Khabarovsk at home in Astana.