Barys desperate for points in today&#39;s game in Vladivostok

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC is on the fringe of playoff zone and needs points to move up and get hold on the playoff hopes.

After a mishap in Khabarovsk Barys will need more determination and aggressiveness in a clash with Vladivostok's Admiral to earn three points and get even close to the eighth playoff berth, which is now occupied by Neftekhimik with 60 points. Barys have 56 points.

Admiral HC is on the sixth place with 62 points after 40 games, and does not feel secure either. Thus, it is going to be a test for both teams. The game starts at 3:30 pm, Astana time.