Barys dominates, defeats Dinamo Riga in KHL
11:39, 09 September 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Continental Hockey League's match in Riga Astana Barys defeated Dinamo 6-0, Sports.kz reports.
Continental Hockey League Dinamo Riga - Barys 0-6 (0-2, 0-4, 0-0)
Goals:
0: 1 - 05:11 Daws (Vey, Dallman).Power play
0: 2 - 13:52 Dietz (Vey, Frattin). Even strength
0: 3 - 24:07 Pushkarev (St. Pierre, Mikhailis). Even strength
0: 4 - 29:38 Savchenko (St. Pierre, Mikhailis). Power play
0: 5 - 31:42 Daws (Frattin, Vey). Even strength
0: 6 - 38:36 Wei (Dietz, Frattin). Power play