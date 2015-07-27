Barys forward Nikolai Antropov may return to NHL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team and HC Barys' most experienced player Nikolai Antropov may continue his sports career in the National Hockey League (NHL), Sports.kz reports.

HC Barys offered the Kazakhstan-born hockey player a new deal. However, the 35-year-old Antropov still hasn't decided whether he's going to sign it or stay in Canada where his family lives. Barys are reportedly in desperate need of a good center forward. It is worth mentioning that Antropov scored 21 (7+14) points in 39 matches in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season.