Barys goalie Pasquale holds master class for young talents

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - HC Barys goalie Eddie Pasquale held a master class for students of the Youth Sports School in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

31 goaltenders of all ages attended the master class with the Canadian pro player.

According to Sports.kz, Barys players are expected to hold regular master classes for the students of the school throughout the season giving the children a chance to learn from the best.