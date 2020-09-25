Barys HC: 19 tested positive for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 19 members of the Barys Hockey Club administration were tested positive for coronavirus, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

11 out of 40 Barys Hockey Club administration workers were tested positive for the novel infection on September 17. 29 contacts were traced and ordered not to visit the Barys Arena stadium. The stadium was disinfected.

On September 22, 8 out of 29 contacts also showed positive tests. All 19 coronavirus-positive people have no clinical symptoms of COVID-19. All of them receive outpatient treatment.