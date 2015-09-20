Barys HC continues to lose

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC lost to Yekaterinbug's Avtomobilist HC in a shootout, Vesti.kz reports.

Barys scored first at the 17 th minute. The author of the goal was Konstantin Pushkarev. Early in the second period Avtomobilist managed to even the score when Alexander Pankov scored in a one-on-pone situation.

The game went into the overtime and with no team being able to change to score the players had to decide the winner in the old-fashioned shootout where Avtomobilist players were more successful.

Thus, Barys suffered the third loss in a row and with 14 points it is placed 10 th in the overall standings in the Eastern Conference.