Barys HC hosts Avangard from Omsk today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC of Astana will host Avangard from Omsk within the framework of the KHL championship at 7:30 pm today.

Barys will try to stop a losing streak and come out on top at home, earn three points and move up in the standings. Avangard, however, also lost the last game to Ugra and is motivated enough to try to earn three points and secure the team's first place in the Eastern Conference.

Thus, both teams are determined and ready clash. KazSport TV channel will show the game on tape delay at 10 pm.