  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Barys HC signed new player

    09:57, 07 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC signed a new player.

    The new addition is 27-year-old center forward Nikita Ivanov, who played in the Supreme Hockey League for Saryarka HC and was a restricted free agent.

    "Barys HC made an offer to the forward and Saryarka HC did not match it, and as a result Ivanov is going to play for Barys now after signing a two-year deal. The player is 193 cm tall and his weight is 98 kg," the press service of the hockey club informed.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!