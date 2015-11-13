Barys is undefeated at new arena - media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Championat.com summed up the results of the games played on November 12 within the KHL, touching upon the match between Barys and Finnish Jokerit too, Vesti.kz reports.

"The move of Barys into a new arena stretched out over several months. Thus, the move was official just before a break in the league. Judging by the results of the team headed by Andrei Nazarov in the new arena, all the waiting was worth it. The first game was against a critical opponent from St. Petersburg, former team of A. Nazarov, which Barys convincingly won. Then, Barys continued to win after the break. Dinamo from Riga and Finnish Jokerit also fell at the hands of Barys players. Moreover, Jan Laco, the goalie of Barys, had a goose egg in the game against the Finnish team. Unfortunately, the arena is not sold out yet, only about one half of 12 thousand seats are sold for a game. What else the team has to do to sell out the arena?" the website writes.

As earlier reported, Astana's Barys hosted Finnish Jokerit yesterday and won with the final score 2:0. The next game Barys will have against Vladivostok's Admiral.