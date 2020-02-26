  • kz
    Barys lose ahead of KHL play-off series

    18:13, 26 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys were crashed in the final match of the regular championship of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The hosts HC Amur thrashed Andrei Skabelka’s side 5:0 at the Platinum Arena in the Russian city of Khabarovsk.

    Barys goalie missed two goals scored by Amur’s Vyacheslav Ushenon in two minutes in the first period. The second stanza was goalless. In the third period Amur netted two more pucks widening the gap.

    Barys are set to play their first play-off match against HC Metallurg on March 1 in Nur-Sultan.


