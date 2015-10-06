Barys loses in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC played against Dynamo from Minsk at Minsk Arena. Barys came to Minsk with a hope to stop a three-game losing streak and the experts of the game thought Barys would come out on top.

The game really started well for Barys, Martin St. Pierre scored for Barys 20 seconds into the game and early in the period it seemed like Barys overwhelmed their opponent, but the score did not change any more in the first period.

The second period brought a lot of emotions for both teams. The period began with a goal of Jonathan Cheechoo into the net of Barys that tied the score. However, Paul Szczechura and Artur Gavrus scored in a six-minute span giving Dynamo the advantage 3:1. Nevertheless, Barys fought back and Keaton Ellerby made the score 3:2. The period second ended in favour of Dynamo and the fans who came to support their team saw two more goals both scored by Matt Ellison. Thus, the score after the second period was 5:2 in favour of the team from Minsk.

The third period was the time for Dynamo to cement their victory and for Matt Ellison to record the second hat trick in the last two games. The final score 6:2, Dynamo earns three points and now has 27 points in the Western Conference, Barys still cannot find the rhythm and occupies the 12 th place in the Eastern Conference.