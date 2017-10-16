  • kz
    Barys loses to Khabarovsk Amur in KHL

    22:16, 16 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Astana Barys lost to Khabarovsk Amur - 1-3, Sports.kz reports.

    Despite this loss, Evgeni Koreshkov's team retains its third position in the Eastern Conference with 37 points.

    On October 18 Barys will host Vladivostok Admiral.

    Kontinental Hockey League Barys - Amur 1-3 (0-0, 0-1, 1-2)

    Goals:
    0: 1 - 25:13 Li (Byvaltsev, Zohorna). Equal strength
    0: 2 - 47:57 Klopov (Ushenin Vyach., Atyushov). Equal strength
    0: 3 - 48:59 Byvaltsev (Zohora). Equal strength
    1: 3 - 57:25 Pushkaryov (Frattin, Dallman). Equal strength

     

    Sport Hockey Top Story
