ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the Continental Hockey League Astana's Barys lost to Dynamo in Minsk - 1:2, Sports.kz reports.

Team of Eduard Zankovets is on 12th place in the KHL championship with 81 points in 54 games. Ufa's Salavat Yulaev has 81 points with one more played game. Beijing's Kunlun PC and Sochi HC have 80 points.

On 1 February at 7:30 om Barys is scheduled to play against Finnish Jokerit at home.