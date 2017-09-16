Barys loses to Sibir in KHL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday night, the team from Kazakhstan has started the longest home series of the regular season with a match against HC Sibir Novosibirsk, Kazinform refers to HC Barys Astana website.

In the opening frame, Barys harshly shook the guests' defense and goalkeeper Alexander Salak, who made 16 saves. Sibir also had its chances, the team was on the power play twice, but HC Barys was strong to deal with attacks as Vladimir Markelov blocked four fierce shots.

In the middle period, the pattern did not change much. The teams paid more attention to defense, making only 13 shots in total for the period. In the middle of the frame, Barys lost forward Pavel Akolzin who was whistled 5+20 for checking to the head and neck area, nonetheless, the team played quite well during the man-down situation. In a few moments, the team was rescued by Henrik Karlsson. At the end of the period, Sibir was also in a man-down situation, and Barys managed to score at the beginning of the final frame when Matthew Frattin buried Kevin Dallman's feed.

However, HC Sibir came back pretty soon as Sigaryov shot right to the goal crease where Zackrisson tapped the puck in. In the middle of the period, Sibir scored for the second time - Bergström played his best in the goal crease, 1-2. In the last seconds, Osnovin scored the third goal against the host team. As a result, Barys was defeated - 1-3.

The teams will play the second leg in Astana tomorrow.