    Barys lost to Lada in Togliatti

    10:18, 15 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys HC played vs. Lada in Togliatti as part of Lada Cup pre-seasonal tournament.

    Lada members Sergey Demagin and Nikita Philatov scored the game with two pucks kicked in the first period. Later, Astana's Evgeny Rymaryov kicked a puck too. By the end of the second period, Georgy Beloussov delivered the third puck into the Kazakh team's gates.

    Lada-Barys 3:1 (2:1, 1:0, 0:0)

    Pucks
    1:0 - 06:56 Demagin (Zernov). Even-strength goal
    2:0 - 08:15 Philatov (Bumagin). Even-strength goal
    2:1 - 09:47 Rymaryov (Savchenko). Even-strength goal
    3:1 - 39:40 Beloussov (Kryssanov). Powerplay

    Sport
