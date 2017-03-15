Barys lost to Metallurg in KHL playoffs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys in overtime lost to Magnitogorsk Metallurg in the fourth and last game of the KHL playoffs quarter finals - 2:3, Sports.kz reported.

Barys - Metallurg 2:3 OT (1:0, 0:0, 1:2, 0:1)

Score in the series: 0:4

Goals:

1:0 - 10:50 Dawes (Bochenski). Even strength;

1:1 - 46:00 Kovář (Mozyakin, Lee). Power play;

1:2 - 48:17 Lee. Power play;

2:2 - 51:56 Mikhailis (Khudyakov, Trivino). Even strength;

2:3 - 78:09 Kovář (Mozyakin, Lee). Power play.