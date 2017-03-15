  • kz
    Barys lost to Metallurg in KHL playoffs

    22:46, 15 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys in overtime lost to Magnitogorsk Metallurg in the fourth and last game of the KHL playoffs quarter finals - 2:3, Sports.kz reported.

    Barys - Metallurg 2:3 OT (1:0, 0:0, 1:2, 0:1)

    Score in the series: 0:4

    Goals:

    1:0 - 10:50 Dawes (Bochenski). Even strength;

    1:1 - 46:00 Kovář (Mozyakin, Lee). Power play;

    1:2 - 48:17 Lee. Power play;

    2:2 - 51:56 Mikhailis (Khudyakov, Trivino). Even strength;

    2:3 - 78:09 Kovář (Mozyakin, Lee). Power play.

     

