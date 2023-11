ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys lost to Sibir in Novosibirsk within the framework of the regular championships, Sports.kz informs.

The final score of the game is 5:1. Ridderwall Calle, Maxim Shalunov twice and Sergei Shumakov twices scored five goals for Sibir and Brandon Bochenski scored for Barys once.