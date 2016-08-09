  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Barys outgunned Metallurg at President's Cup in Astana

    21:23, 09 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys outplayed Metallurg from Novokuznetsk, Russia 5:2 at the Kazakhstan President's Cup in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.

    Brandon Bochenski put Barys on the scoreboard in the final minutes of the first period, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kevin Dallman, Dmitriy Grents and Vladimir Markelov all scored their respective goals for Barys in the middle stanza.

    In the final period Metallurg made an attempt to tie the score as Ignat Zemchenko and Kirill Semenov netted their goals. But Aleksandr Shin of Barys scored the 5th goal giving the hosts 5:2 lead.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Hockey Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!