Barys play for fifth straight victory today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC from Astana begins its road trip against Khabarovsk's Amur today.

The team from Astana won four in a row, and now looks for the fifth straight victory. Barys fought hard over the last month and a half and is committed to the plan to enter a playoff zone and ascend in the standings.

Barys have 56 points and occupy the ninth place in the eastern conference. The team trails three points to the team occupying the eighth and last playoff berth in the eastern conference - Neftekhimik, which Barys will face later this month. Thus, the playoff zone is finally within a reach. Amur is 11 th in the conference with 48 points.

The match begins at 3:30 pm, Astana time.