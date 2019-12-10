Barys puls out last minutes victory over Avangard

OMSK. KAZINFORM – Within the KHL HC Barys has held an away game against HC Avangard, Omsk, Russian Federation, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The struggle was essential for out hockey players as in the last season it was Avangard who shook Barys out of the play-off at the stage of the semifinals of the conference.

After creating some presentable chances in the first period, the home team went ahead thanks to two goals from Kirill Semenov (7 min) and Semen Koshelev (11 min). After this Henrik Karlsson replaced Eddie Paskuale. Soon after HC Barys hit back to score triply in the closing stages of the game.

Avangard (Omsk, Russia) – Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:2)

1:0 — 06:36 Semenov (Bondarev, Klinkhammer)

2:0 — 10:47 Koshelev (Shumakov, Martynov)

2:1 — 31:11 Starchenko (Shestakov, Maklyukov)

2:2 — 57:53 Knight (Dietz)

2:3 - Mikhailis (Boyd)

December 18 HC Barys holds an away match with HC Torpedo, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.