Barys roster for match vs. Novokuznetsk Metallurg announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The roster of Barys HC for the match against Metallurg (Novokuznetsk) has been announced, sports.kz reports.

As it was reported earlier the match is to start at 17:00 and will be held at the new ice rink in Astana.

Barys roster for this match: Goaltenders: Laco - Poluektov; 1st five: Dawes - Boyd - Bochenski - Dallman - Landin; 2nd five: Rudenko - Romanov - Pushkaryov - Ellerby - Savchenko; 3rd five: Zhailauov - Starchenko - Rymaryov - Litvinenko - Semyonov; 4th five: Panshin - Solaryov - Rakhmanov - Lakiza - Ryspayev.