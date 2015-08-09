  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Barys roster for match vs. Novokuznetsk Metallurg announced

    16:53, 09 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The roster of Barys HC for the match against Metallurg (Novokuznetsk) has been announced, sports.kz reports.

    As it was reported earlier the match is to start at 17:00 and will be held at the new ice rink in Astana.

    Barys roster for this match: Goaltenders: Laco - Poluektov; 1st five: Dawes - Boyd - Bochenski - Dallman - Landin; 2nd five: Rudenko - Romanov - Pushkaryov - Ellerby - Savchenko; 3rd five: Zhailauov - Starchenko - Rymaryov - Litvinenko - Semyonov; 4th five: Panshin - Solaryov - Rakhmanov - Lakiza - Ryspayev.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!