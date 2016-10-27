  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Barys signed New York Islanders ex-goalkeeper

    14:45, 27 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys HC and Canadian goalkeeper Kevin Poulin have signed a one-way contract till the end of the season.

    Kevin is 26. His height is 188cm and weight is 96kg.  In the previous five years he was a member of New York Islanders (NHL), Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Stockton Heat (AHL) teams. The sportsman will play for Barys under No90.

    Three goalkeepers have signed one-way contracts with Barys  for now . These are  Henrik Karlsson, Vitaly Kolesnik and Kevin Poulin. 

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!