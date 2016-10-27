Barys signed New York Islanders ex-goalkeeper

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys HC and Canadian goalkeeper Kevin Poulin have signed a one-way contract till the end of the season.

Kevin is 26. His height is 188cm and weight is 96kg. In the previous five years he was a member of New York Islanders (NHL), Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Stockton Heat (AHL) teams. The sportsman will play for Barys under No90.

Three goalkeepers have signed one-way contracts with Barys for now . These are Henrik Karlsson, Vitaly Kolesnik and Kevin Poulin.