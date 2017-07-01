Barys signs two new players

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys has signed two new players, reports Sports.kz.

In the past season, striker Anton Sagadeyev and defender Georgy Dulnev both played for Karaganda's Saryarka, which became the 3rd in the VHL series and in the playoffs reached quarter finals.

Sagadeyev VHL Statistics

VHL regular season: 85 games, 13+14, plus-minus rating +20, face-offs won 54%. Playoffs: 21 games, 3+1, plus-minus rating +2, face-offs won 54.6%.

Dulnev VHL Statistics

VHL regular season: 43 games, 0+0, plus-minus rating +2 Playoff: not played.

Barys has also signed a temporary contract with another Saryarka player Artem Likhotnikov to play for the club during the preseason.