    Barys sinks Chinese Kunlun Red Star

    08:20, 29 January 2018
      ASTANA. KAZINFORM Before the long Olympic break, Astana Barys and Kunlun Red Star met in Shanghai, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Neither of the teams had much to play for in the last night's game. However, Barys managed to score four unanswered goals.

    First Dawes finished off a counter-attack after Kunlun's offence broke down early in the second and later Shevchenko doubled the lead.

    Astana's Savchenko and Gurkov scored a goal each in the third period.

    Kunlun Red Star (Shanghai) - Barys (Astana) 0-4 (0-0, 0-2, 0-2)

    Goals:
    0-1 - Dawes (Dallman), 26:28
    0-2 - Shevchenko (Daws, Starchenko), 29:43
    0-3 - Savchenko (Markelov, Zhailauov), 51:07
    0-4 - Gurkov (Markelov), 54:14

     

    Astana Sport Hockey Top Story
