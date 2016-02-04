Barys still have chances for KHL playoff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys hockey team still have chances for playing in the playoffs of the KHL after its loss to Sochi HC 2:6, Sports.kz informs.

As of today, the Astana's team has 80 points after 57 games and occupies the ninth place in the Eastern Conference in the league. Nizhnekamsk's Neftekhimik is on the eighth place with 81 points after the same number of games played. And Yekaterinburg's Avtomobilist after yesterday's victory against St. Petersburg's SKA is now five points ahead of Barys on the seventh place.

Barys will face Dinamo in Riga, Latvia, tomorrow.