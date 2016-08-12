Barys succumb to Metallurg in Kazakhstan President's Cup final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys lost to Metallurg 1:2 in a shootout series in the final match of the Kazakhstan President's Hockey Cup in Astana.

Both teams exchanged attacks in the first period, but were unable to open the score.



Kevin Dallman put Barys on the scoreboard 10 minutes till the end of the second stanza. However, Nikita Yazkov of Metallurg tied the score four minutes later.



The fate of the President's Cup was sealed in the shootout series in which Metallurg was luckier.



It should be noted that Barys won the President's Cup four out of seven times it was held.